Brazil’s President Bolsonaro consecrates nation to Virgin Mary

May 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro consecrated the nation to the Virgin Mary, at a May 21 ceremony at which he was joined by Bishop Fernando Areas Rifan and retired Bishop Joao Evangelista Martins Terra of Brasilia.

