Catholic World News

‘Our recent sorrow and shame do not define us,’ Archbishop Gregory preaches at Washington installation Mass

May 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During his installation Mass (video), Archbishop Wilton Gregory paid tribute to his predecessor: “Cardinal [Donald] Wuerl has been and remains a cherished friend and episcopal colleague now for many years. He is, above all, a true Christian gentleman, and I thank him publicly and sincerely for his warm welcome, his gentle demeanor, his support and his affirmation.”

