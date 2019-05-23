Catholic World News
Hong Kong Catholics mark Tiananmen anniversary
May 23, 2019
» Continue to this story on UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: In 1989, the Communist Chinese government brutally suppressed the pro-democracy Tiananmen Square protests.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!