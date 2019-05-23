Catholic World News

Christian laborer killed by employer in Faisalabad because he wanted to change jobs

May 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The city of 3.2 million is Pakistan’s third largest. Javed Masih “had to put with religious discrimination at the hands of his boss and his friends,” his wife said. “We never had the courage to file a complaint because we are poor and we know that the police would not have listened to us.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!