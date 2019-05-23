Catholic World News

Czech bishops: ‘Vote for candidates with Christianity as a way of life’

May 23, 2019

Continue to this story on SIR

CWN Editor's Note: The 2019 European Parliament election is taking place May 23-26. The Czech Republic (map), a Central European nation of 10.7 million, is 10% Catholic.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

