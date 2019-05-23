Catholic World News

Pope Francis expresses ‘special closeness and affection’ for Catholics in China

May 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: May 24 is the feast of St. Mary Help of Christians, who is particularly venerated at a shrine near Shanghai. Following his May 22 general audience, the Pope expressed “special closeness and affection to all Catholics in China who, amid daily hardships and difficulties, continue to believe, to hope, and to love. Dear faithful in China, may our Mother in Heaven help you to be witnesses to charity and fraternity, staying always joined in communion with the universal Church.”

