19 states, 3 major cities sue administration over expanded health care conscience rules

May 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a May 2 statement, two USCCB committee chairman praised the Department of Health and Human Services for “adopting important new regulations to ensure that existing laws protecting the rights of conscience in health care are known, followed and enforced. Though these laws were passed on a bipartisan basis and have been policy for years, the previous administration did not fully enforce them, and now they are increasingly being violated.”

