Pope concludes weekly audiences on the Our Father

May 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Jesus has revealed to us that Christian prayer begins with the audacity to call God ‘Father,’” Pope Francis said during his May 22 general audience (video). The Pontiff devoted most of his 2018 Wednesday general audiences to the sacraments and the commandments (April 11 —November 28) and the Lord’s Prayer (beginning December 5). In his 2019 audiences, he has continued to reflect on the Our Father.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

