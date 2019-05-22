Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat urges US, Russia not to abandon nuclear treaty

May 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At a recent UN committee meeting, Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, called on the US and Russia not to let the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty lapse. The prelate also discussed the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (which the US and Russia have not signed), the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, and the situation in Korea.

