Anglican-Catholic dialogue turns to ethical teaching

May 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Anglican–Roman Catholic International Commission (ARCIC) recently concluded a six-day meeting in Jerusalem. The commission has been engaged in dialogue for over five decades and is now in its third phase.

