Caritas leaders gather to discuss ‘one human family, one common home’

May 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The general assembly of Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies, takes place every four years. “The sheer number of displaced people, the spread of conflict and the environmental disaster which is becoming more and more evident, together threaten to overwhelm us—unless we urgently act together against these problems as one family with one home,” said Caritas’ President, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle.

