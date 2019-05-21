Catholic World News

French court orders resumption of feeding for Vincent Lambert after UN intervention

May 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to a last-minute intervention by the UN’s Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, a French court has ordered doctors to resume the supply of food and water to Vincent Lambert, the quadriplegic at the center of a contentious legal debate. The court ruling came on May 20 after doctors had cut off food and water, on the basis of an earlier court ruling.

