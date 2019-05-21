Catholic World News

Bishops’ commission calls for rights-based approach in EU external action

May 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: As the EU prepared an Action Plan on Human Rights and Democracy (2020-2024), the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union issued a 17-page document with considerations and recommendations.

