Catholic World News

‘Think of future generations,’ Polish bishops say in election statement

May 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on SIR

CWN Editor's Note: Pope St. John Paul II believed that “Poland’s accession to the EU was not only an opportunity for the material and cultural development of the country, but also a chance for the Union itself to draw on the rich spiritual heritage of the Polish people,” the Polish bishops said in their for the 2019 European Parliament election.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!