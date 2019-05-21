Catholic World News

Vatican official urges West African bishops to care for migrants

May 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Human mobility seems to be a consequence of the fall of our first parents who became migrants after being expelled from their home for disobedience,” said Father Ikechi Ikena, SJ, of the Migration and Refugees Section at the Dicastery for Integral Human Development, as he called on the Church in West Africa “to manifest the character of God, by not abandoning migrants in their vulnerabilities.”

