Vatican hosts conference on caring for families with severely ill, disabled unborn children

May 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The conference—“Yes to Life! Caring for the precious gift of life in its frailness”—seeks to affirm that “no matter the child’s condition, life is always a gift.”

