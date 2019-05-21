Catholic World News

Pope encourages institute in its ‘passion and urgency for the mission’ of evangelization

May 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions (PIME, Italian-language link) was founded in Milan in 1850 by Venerable Angelo Ramazzotti (1800-1861), who would become Patriarch of Venice.

