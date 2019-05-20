Catholic World News

New York archdiocese again appeals ruling on Archbishop Sheen’s remains

May 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of New York has again appealed a court ruling that the body of Archbishop Fulton Sheen should be transferred to the Diocese of Peoria. The appeal is the sixth legal effort by the New York archdiocese to block the transfer, and will further delay the cause for Archbishop Sheen’s beatification.

