Vatican insiders criticize Italian premier for invoking Catholic faith

May 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Italy’s Prime Minister Matteo Salvini flourished a rosary, and invoked the protection of the Virgin Mary on Italy, at a rally of nationalist leaders in Milan on May 18. His statements drew a caution from Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, who said that invoking God for political causes “is always very dangerous.” Father Antonio Spadaro, a close adviser to Pope Francis, was less subtle, saying: “The exploitation of religion seems to know no decency.”

