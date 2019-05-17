Catholic World News

Exercise conscientious objection without pride, Pope urges health-care

May 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on May 17 to the Catholic Association of Healthcare Workers, Pope Francis said that times can arise when conscientious objection is necessary, “in the cases in which the integrity of human life is endangered.” He cautioned, however, that health-care workers should use that option carefully, “not like one who gives a lecture,” showing respect for their colleagues, “so that what should be done with humility does not become a reason for disdain or pride.”

