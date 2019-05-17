Catholic World News

Theme chosen for 2021 World Meeting of Families

May 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced the theme chosen for the next World Meeting of Families. The meeting—to be held in Rome in June 2021—will have the them: “Family love: a vocation and a path to holiness.”

