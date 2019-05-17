Catholic World News

Kenya’s bishops decry deaths among young people

May 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We are also confronted with a worrying trend where a number of our people, especially the youth, are taking their own lives, while others have been murdered in bizarre circumstances never heard of,” the East African nation’s bishops said in a recent statement.

