President Trump’s proposed cuts to family immigration are ‘extremely disturbing,’ says USCCB official

May 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Ashley Feasley, director of migration policy and public affairs at the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, offered comments following President Donald Trump’s May 16 remarks on immigration. Proposed cuts to family migration, said Feasley, are “extremely disturbing,” as “families are foundational to our immigration system, and they always have been.”

