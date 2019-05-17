Catholic World News

West Africa’s bishops vow to join forces against terrorism

May 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The Lord is here with us, and we will win,” said Cardinal Philippe Ouédraogo of Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso. Terrorists have targeted Catholics in the nation of 19.7 million (map) twice in recent days.

