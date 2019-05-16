Catholic World News

Ontario court rejects ‘conscience clause’ for doctors

May 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: An Ontario appeals court has unanimously ruled that doctors who refuse to perform abortion or euthanasia must provide referrals to other doctors who will do so. The court rejected an appeal by a Christian physicians’ group for a more protective “conscience clause.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!