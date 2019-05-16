Catholic World News

Detroit archbishop calls for new efforts to observe the Sabbath

May 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Allen Vigneron of Detroit has issued a pastoral note calling for more careful observance of the Sunday Sabbath. The archdiocese announced that as part of the effort, sporting events organized by Catholic groups will not be held on Sunday. The archbishop wrote that “we are committed to setting aside this day as much as possible for God-centered pursuits.”

