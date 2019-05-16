Catholic World News

No Chinese translation of the Global Times interview with Cardinal Parolin

May 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Secretary of State touted the Beijing-Vatican deal in a recent interview with the Communist Party newspaper.

