Catholic World News

Pope Francis recalls the words of Our Lady of Fátima

May 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Following his May 15 general audience, Pope Francis recalled the words of the Blessed Virgin Mary: “I have come to warn the faithful to amend their lives and ask for pardon for their sins. They must not offend Our Lord any more, for He is already too grievously offended by the sins of men. People must say the Rosary and repent of their sins.” The Pope added, “Let us listen to this recommendation, asking Mary for her maternal protection, the gift of conversion, the spirit of penance and peace for all the world.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!