Alabama legislature passes tight abortion law

May 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Lawmakers in Alabama have approved legislation that would ban abortion in all cases except when the mother’s life is in danger. The bill—which still requires the governor’s signature—would pose a direct challenge to the precedent set by the Supreme Court in the Roe v. Wade decision.

