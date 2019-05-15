Catholic World News

Pope encourages Jewish-Catholic dialogue

May 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Greeting members of the International Catholic Jewish Liaison Committee, Pope Francis cited Nostra Aetate, the Second Vatican Council’s 1965 Declaration on the Relation of the Church to Non-Christian Religions.

