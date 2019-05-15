Catholic World News

Pope to return to Assisi in 2020

May 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff will travel to Assisi for the fourth time as part of “The Economy of Francesco,” an event devoted to St. Francis and economic life.

