German women boycott Mass, refuse church work, in protest against hierarchy

May 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A coalition of German Catholic women’s groups has organized a “boycott” of the Church, encouraging women to skip Mass and suspend work for Catholic agencies, to protest their bishops’ inaction on sexual abuse and on demands for ordination of women. The boycott has been endorsed by two large national women’s groups, with support from the influential Central Council of German Catholics.

