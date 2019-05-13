Catholic World News

Pope meets with leaders of the Roman Curia

May 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on May 13 with the heads of the offices of the Roman Curia. The Vatican did not disclose what topics were discussed at the meeting. Meetings of the heads of dicasteries—the equivalent of a papal “cabinet”—are infrequent.

