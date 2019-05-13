Catholic World News

Women religious ‘must not become the servants of a cleric,’ Pope emphasizes

May 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met with members of the International Union of Superiors General as they gathered to discuss the theme of “Sowers of Prophetic Hope.”

