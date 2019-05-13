Catholic World News

Support the ‘imbalance’ of the Gospel, Pope tells Rome’s priests

May 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We must grasp imbalance in our hands: this is what the Lord tells us, because the Gospel—I think you understand’—is an ‘imbalanced’ doctrine,” Pope Francis said in a meeting with the priests of the Diocese of Rome. “Think of the Beatitudes. They deserve a Nobel prize in imbalance! The Gospel is like this.”

