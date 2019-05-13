Catholic World News

Sports are a ‘great school’ of self-control and respect for others, Pope tells Italian organization

May 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “When you face a competition, you learn that rules are essential to live together; that happiness is not found in unruliness, but in pursuing your goals faithfully; and you also learn that you no longer feel free when you have no limits, but when, with your own limits, you give your best,” Pope Francis said on May 11.

