Church leaders in South Africa hopeful after elections

May 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We have got to break the iniquitous cycle of poverty,” an official of the bishops’ conference said. “At the moment our biggest contribution is to be thought processors—looking how to see how we can best attack these big problems.”

