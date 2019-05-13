Catholic World News

Pope Francis ordains 19 men to the priesthood

May 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Let what you teach be nourishment for the people of God,” Pope Francis preached at a May 12 Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica (video). “Let the holiness of your lives be a delightful fragrance to Christ’s faithful: you will be a men of prayer, men of sacrifice, so that by word and example you may build the house of God, which is the Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!