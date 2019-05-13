Catholic World News

Pope authorizes official pilgrimages to Medjugorje

May 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pilgrimages “can now be officially organized by dioceses and parishes and will no longer take place only in a private capacity.” The decision—announced by Archbishop Henryk Hoser, who has conducted an apostolic visitation to Medjugorje—leaves open the question of whether reported visions there are authentic. “Care [must be taken] to prevent these pilgrimages from being interpreted as an authentication of known events, which still require examination by the Church.”

