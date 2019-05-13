Catholic World News

‘Change today’s economy’ and ‘give a soul to the economy of tomorrow,’ Pope tells young economists and entrepreneurs

May 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We need to correct models of growth incapable of guaranteeing respect for the environment, openness to life, concern for the family, social equality, the dignity of workers and the rights of future generations,” Pope Francis wrote in a message to the young economists and entrepreneurs, in view of a March 2020 gathering in Assisi on “economy and St. Francis.”

