Pope thanks Papal Foundation for its work

May 10, 2019

Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Last fall, Boston’s Cardinal Sean O’Malley was elected as the new chairman of the Papal Foundation. The group has been troubled during the past year, first by disputes over the allocation of funds without approval of donors, then by the scandal surrounding former cardinal McCarrick, who was instrumental in establishing the group.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

