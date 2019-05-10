Catholic World News

Virginia bishops rip federal court decision on abortion

May 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A court decision allowing non-doctors in Virginia to perform abortions “reveals the extreme measures that are being taken by pro-abortion groups to eliminate even common-sense restrictions on abortion,” the state’s two bishops said in a statement.

