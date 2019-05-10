Catholic World News

Some Quebec bishops uneasy with pro-life leader’s signature on letter charging Pope with heresy

May 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I used to send a check to [the pro-life organization] Campagne Quebec-Vie every year,” said Bishop Noel Simard, president of the Assembly of Catholic Bishops of Quebec. “But now it’s over.”

