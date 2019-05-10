Catholic World News

Kenyan prelate deplores lack of respect for human life

May 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Lamenting “rampant killings, corruption, and abortions,” Archbishop Anthony Muheria of Nyeri said that “the news we read or watch speaks mainly of the atrocious actions of the Evil One.”

