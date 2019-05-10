Catholic World News

Masses to resume, Catholic schools to reopen in Sri Lanka

May 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Nearly three weeks after the Sri Lanka Easter bombings, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith announced that Masses will resume on May 13, with Catholic schools reopening the following day.

