Catholic World News

USCCB welcomes new papal document on handling sex-abuse complaints

May 10, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, praised the Pope’s new rules for handling sex-abuse complaints as “a blessing that will empower the Church everywhere to bring predators to justice, no matter what rank they hold in the Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!