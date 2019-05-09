Catholic World News

India: priest convicted of rape, Catholic leaders decry verdict

May 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest, Father Alphonse Aind, has been convicted of rape in the Indian state of Jharkhand. Church officials there, noting the climate shaped by anti-Christian rhetoric, have said that the charges against him were false.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!