Pope speaks on positive role of Pharisees in Jewish tradition

May 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on May 9 to participants in a conference on Jesus and the Pharisees, organized by the Pontifical Biblical Institute, Pope Francis spoke against “a negative image of the Pharisees, often without a concrete basis in the Gospel accounts.” He remarked: “For many Jews, however, the Pharisees are the founders of rabbinic Judaism and hence their own spiritual forbears.”

