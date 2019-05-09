Catholic World News

May 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

CWN Editor's Note: “Please retweet this important message” from Archbishop Peter Loy Chong of Fiji, the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development retweeted.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!