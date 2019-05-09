Catholic World News

USCCB names new director of Office of Domestic Social Development

May 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The Office “assists the bishops in advancing the social mission of the Church in the United States, especially in educating the faithful on Catholic social teaching.” Richard Coll, who has worked for the USCCB since 2011 (and who, in 2015, testified before the House on threats to religious freedom in Latin America), succeeds Mark Rohlena, whom Christendom College has appointed executive vice president.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!